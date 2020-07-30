Sections
News

Elavon introduces Opayo and payment solutions to help SMEs reopen

Thursday 30 July 2020 11:04 CET | News

US-based payments provider Elavon has announced new measures to help SMEs reopen, including new payment solutions and digital commerce capabilities.

The offering of new ecommerce and point-of-sale (POS) solutions comes as consumer behaviour changes in response to COVID-19. According to a recent Elavon-commissioned survey with Ipsos Mori, spending habits and customer journeys are evolving with more people seeking contactless payments and shopping online. Elavon’s capabilities in digital commerce were extended in 2020 with its acquisition of Sage Pay, which will now be called Opayo, according to the official press release. 

65% of UK consumers say they plan to prioritise spending on outings such as day trips, dining at restaurants, and meeting friends at the pub in coming months, according to the June 2020 survey on consumer spending priorities.  As businesses reopen in phased approaches across the UK, the findings demonstrate the importance of considering consumer interactions to promote health and safety, full customer journeys as well as maintaining superior customer service. The processes for booking tables and rooms online, ordering food, and paying for services is central to trading in these new business conditions. These are some of the capabilities Elavon offers through Opayo.

