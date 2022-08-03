eDesk releases WhatsApp Business Integration for conversational commerce

eDesk is an ecommerce customer support platform that enables retailers to consolidate customer interactions from every support channel into one, unified inbox. For ecommerce sellers, the integration translated into the fact that they can connect with their customers on the apps they use most. Retailers using WhatsApp Business can be contacted directly via the app by their customers, agents being allowed the ability to prioritise, assign and reply to all their WhatsApp messages from the eDesk mailbox
According to the official company press release, the WhatsApp Business integration with eDesk allows retailers to centrally manage all their customer support, at scale, from one unified inbox, enabling agents to work remotely across all channels.
eDesk’s strategy to invest in a WhatsApp Business integration falls into place considering the messaging plaftorm’s recent updates. As detailed in a Business Standard article in May 2022, the messaging app's business account offering have been updated in order to help businesses of any size to get started on WhatsApp. This will be made possible by offering free, secure cloud hosting services provided by Meta.
WhatsApp Business has been investing in enabling businesses and developers to build directly on top of WhatsApp to further customise their experience and increase the speed at which they can respond to their customers. Among other features, recent updates on the platform include customisable WhatsApp click-to-chat links to help businesses attract customers across their online presence.
eDesk states that it is the only customer support solution provider on the Amazon and Walmart development councils, and counts Google, eBay, Shopify amongst key strategic partners. Customers include Superdry, Pitstop Auto, Right Deals UK.
Founded as xSellco and rebranded as eDesk in 2021, the company reportedly counts more than 14 million conversations every month. Amazon, eBay, Allegro, Walmart, Cdiscount, Fnac, Bonanza, Mirakl, PriceMinister, Magento, Shopify, WooCommerce, PrestaShop, Bigcommerce, Brightpearl, Channeladvisor, Linnworks, Skubana, Facebook and Twitter are encountered among the social channels integrated with eDesk.
