|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Ecommerce startup GrocerKey acquired for USD 42 million by Point Pickup

Thursday 2 September 2021 15:20 CET | News

US-based Point Pickup, a delivery and fulfilment solutions company, has acquired ecommerce startup GrocerKey for USD 42 million

 

According to the official statement, GrocerKey’s technology integrations will allow Point Pickup to provide an end-to-end solution that extends from pick and pack to last-mile delivery via its plug-and-play modules that easily integrate into retailers’ current ecommerce platforms.

Point Pickup’s clients include Walmart and Kroger, as well as Albertsons, Giant Eagle, and more. The company has already expanded its platform beyond grocery to general merchandise, pharmacy and oversized delivery, enabling even more retailers to maintain control of their brands, from purchase to delivery.

The new integration also enables more customisation options for retailers’ ecommerce platforms – from online ordering to delivery size, to monetisation through merchandising and promotions. 


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: funding, delivery, ecommerce, ecommerce platform
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like