Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Ecommerce platforms Alibaba and JD launch bookings for COVID-19 tests

Thursday 23 April 2020 15:28 CET | News

China-based ecommerce platforms Alibaba and JD have launched booking services for COVID-19 tests.

The services have been launched as China accelerates testing for the illness and the city of Wuhan, the initial epicentre of the outbreak, opens up from lockdown. Therefore, users searching for ‘Coronavirus Nucleic Acid Test’ in Taobao or Tmall, Alibaba's two main ecommerce sites, are directed to a page offering appointments at nearby sites. 

Prices depend on the city, with tests in Shanghai costing USD 25,42 and tests in Beijing costing USD 36,43. They are available in nine cities, but Alibaba intends to extend this. Moreover, JD.com, one of Alibaba's main rivals in China, launched a similar booking platform for tests in Beijing.

On 18 April, the Beijing authorities ordered individuals leaving Wuhan and returning to residences in Beijing to take a nucleic acid test before their quarantine ends. As a result, several cities and provinces have also announced that coronavirus testing would be available to citizens on a voluntary basis, instead of only those required to be tested by the government because of their travel history.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Alibaba, JD, ecommerce, booking services, China, COVID-19, Coronavirus Nucleic Acid Test
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: China
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like