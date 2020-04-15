Sections
News

Ecommerce in UK expected to reach EUR 222 bln in 2020

Wednesday 15 April 2020 13:51 CET | News

Ecommerce in the UK is expected to reach EUR 222.5 billion at the end of 2020, showing an increase of almost 11% compared to 2019, Ecommerce News Europe reports.

However, the predicted growth of 10.96% is the smallest growth rate registered since 2016, when – according to a study from RetailX – the industry increased with only 4.47%. 

96% of the UK population is expected to be online in 2020, as this country is one of the largest B2C ecommerce markets in Europe. In 2019, ecommerce in the UK surpassed EUR 200 billion, and now it is set to add an extra EUR 22 billion on top of that, Ecommerce News Europe reports. 

According to the study released by RetailX, the most popular parcel delivery provider in the UK is Royal Mail (52.7%), followed by Hermes (16.1%), DPD Group (14.2%), Parcelforce (4.7%), DHL (4.1%), Yodel (3.1%), UPS (2.8%) and UK Mail (2.2%). When it comes to the most returned product category in the UK, it is clothing (30%), followed by shoes (13%) and consumer electronics (7%). The most popular goods purchased online in the UK are sports goods (60%), followed by household items (49%), holiday accommodation (44%) and travel arrangements (43%). The preferred online platform for apparel shopping is Amazon, followed by Marks & Spencer, Asos, Denenhams, Argos, Topshop and Zalando.

More: Link


