Ecommerce company Allegro sets its IPO at USD 11.24 bln

According to Reuters, the company plans to debut on the exchange on 12 October 2020, and is expected to attract more companies to the exchange, while changing the profile of the bourse, which was traditionally dominated by banks. Besides, the company's goal is to raise around USD 256 million from the issue of more than 23 million of new shares, and use the proceeds to repay debt.
Furthermore, Allegro's shareholders will sell more than 190 million existing shares, meaning that the free float will amount up to 21%. The listing comes amid signs of a pick-up in the European IPO market, amid the COVID-19 pandemic that curbed first-half activity.
Overall, Allegro is a well recognised ecommerce brand in Poland, reporting in June 2020 around 12.3 million active buyers in its ecommerce marketplace, Reuters stated.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions