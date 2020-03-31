Sections
News

eBay to optimise delivery service in South Korea via new platform

Tuesday 31 March 2020 14:36 CET | News

Ecommerce retailer eBay Korea has announced that the company is creating synergies by integrating its independent Smile delivery service with its fulfilment platform.

 

The retail giant said its delivery service has been able to benefit both sellers and buyers through its optimised fulfilment platform, which uses the same system as Amazon’s fulfilment services. 

According to eBay representatives, the Smile delivery service charges businesses depending on how much costs have been incurred in the management and delivery of each item, allowing businesses to pay for how much they use the service. 

Additionally, customers can benefit when they use the Smile delivery service by ordering different items at one fulfilment centre, without having to pay shipment fees multiple times. 

eBay’s Smile delivery has seen 111% growth in its transactions between January and February 2020 compared to 2019.


