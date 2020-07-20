eBay to launch its new payments system, as PayPal agreement expires

According to MarketWatch, although eBay and PayPal split into two separate companies in July 2015, they maintained a five-year operating agreement. The agreement established that PayPal would remain eBay’s primary payments partner. However, in January 2018 the companies announced that they would not be renewing that agreement upon its expiration, which took place recently.
Regarding eBay’s initiative, it has been reported that 42,000 sellers are using the new payments platform and it had processed more than USD 4.7 billion in volume through the ‘managed payments’ solution. Moreover, the company had 250,000 more sellers who were enrolled on their platform upon the expiration of the agreement with PayPal, as the agreement had previously limited the extent to which eBay could run its own payments system.
The company hopes that the new payments system, which enables payments through PayPal or various other payment methods, might improve conversion rates by giving shoppers more options.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions