eBay launches 'recommerce' marketplace

Monday 26 October 2020

eBay.com has launched a dedicated eBay recommerce marketplace for brands to sell refurbished goods.

According to Tamebay.com, shoppers can find certified refurbished products from brands like De’Longhi, Dirt Devil, Hoover, Makita, Philips, and Razer, which will sell exclusively on the eBay platform.

Only brands that meet eBay’s certified refurbished criteria can qualify for the programme, which requires an item to be in a pristine condition and to have been professionally inspected, cleaned, and refurbished by the manufacturer. In addition, the item must be in new packaging, with original or new accessories.


