eBay launches Brand Outlet in the UK as Brits prefer bargain shopping

According to Fashion United, the initiative will offer designer brands up to 70% off, and comes as a response to a new research which revealed that the UK is a nation of bargain loving shoppers, with nearly 32% of consumers stating that a bargain boosts their mood.
Accordingly, 36% of UK-based consumers confirmed that a bargain lifted their spirits more than exercise, and nearly 1 in 5 said it helped them more than a holiday, while 25% even compared the feeling to eating chocolate. Additionally, female respondents said that the lockdown has led them to hunt for more bargains than ever. Consequently, the Brand Outlet has been designed to make it easier for shoppers to find a bargain, eBay reported. The Brand Outlet also features brands including Office, Oliver Bonas, Hugo Boss, and LK Bennett.
Furthermore, the research reveals that when it comes to which items men and women are shopping for most, there are also some key differences. Therefore, when looking for a bargain, women search for clothes 20% more than men. However, when it comes to gadgets, men search by 12% more than women (37%) and only 15% of men look for a bargain on jewellery.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions