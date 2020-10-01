|
eBay launches Brand Outlet in the UK as Brits prefer bargain shopping

Thursday 1 October 2020 12:45 CET | News

eBay has rolled out a dedicated Brand Outlet fashion hub stocked with 150 popular designer brands, including Ted Baker, Calvin Klein, and Michael Kors.

According to Fashion United, the initiative will offer designer brands up to 70% off, and comes as a response to a new research which revealed that the UK is a nation of bargain loving shoppers, with nearly 32% of consumers stating that a bargain boosts their mood. 

Accordingly, 36% of UK-based consumers confirmed that a bargain lifted their spirits more than exercise, and nearly 1 in 5 said it helped them more than a holiday, while 25% even compared the feeling to eating chocolate. Additionally, female respondents said that the lockdown has led them to hunt for more bargains than ever. Consequently, the Brand Outlet has been designed to make it easier for shoppers to find a bargain, eBay reported. The Brand Outlet also features brands including Office, Oliver Bonas, Hugo Boss, and LK Bennett. 

Furthermore, the research reveals that when it comes to which items men and women are shopping for most, there are also some key differences. Therefore, when looking for a bargain, women search for clothes 20% more than men. However, when it comes to gadgets, men search by 12% more than women (37%) and only 15% of men look for a bargain on jewellery.


