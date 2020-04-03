eBay helps retailers without ecommerce presence to sell online

eBay has rolled out Up & Running, an accelerator program specifically designed to help retailers without an ecommerce presence transition to sell online.
Through the program, eBay will give new businesses a free basic eBay store for three months. With the new online storefront, eBay will waive selling fees and allow them to sell up to 500 items for free. New eBay sellers will also receive guidance and resources including a suite of exclusive marketing and merchandising tools, customization features, and discounted shipping supplies.
Other services provided through Up & Running will include educational webinars, individual support, and access to experienced sellers willing to act as mentors. In the coming weeks, the company will also highlight small business sellers on eBay.com.
eBay also recently launched a number of resources for existing SMEs on its platform including deferred fee payments, added seller protections, and 100,000 incremental free listings.
eBay is pledging up to USD 100 million in support of the program.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
