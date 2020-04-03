Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

eBay helps retailers without ecommerce presence to sell online

Friday 3 April 2020 13:24 CET | News

Who’s Who in Payments 2020

eBay has rolled out Up & Running, an accelerator program specifically designed to help retailers without an ecommerce presence transition to sell online.

Who’s Who in Payments 2020

Through the program, eBay will give new businesses a free basic eBay store for three months. With the new online storefront, eBay will waive selling fees and allow them to sell up to 500 items for free. New eBay sellers will also receive guidance and resources including a suite of exclusive marketing and merchandising tools, customization features, and discounted shipping supplies. 

Other services provided through Up & Running will include educational webinars, individual support, and access to experienced sellers willing to act as mentors. In the coming weeks, the company will also highlight small business sellers on eBay.com.

eBay also recently launched a number of resources for existing SMEs on its platform including deferred fee payments, added seller protections, and 100,000 incremental free listings.

eBay is pledging up to USD 100 million in support of the program.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: eBay, ecommerce, SMEs, retail
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like