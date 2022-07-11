eBay Australia to include non-returnable products in eBay Plus programme

According to eSeller365, eBay Plus is eBay Australia’s USD 4.99 per month subscription programme for buyers that offers a slew of benefits including exclusive offers, free express delivery to metro areas, and free returns.
The eligibility criteria for eBay Plus include the following points:
The seller’s performance level must be at least ‘Above Standard’ and the seller must follow all selling policies.
The item location and return address must be in Australia.
The listing format must be a fixed listing with a price of USD 9.90 or more and it can’t be heavy or bulky.
The seller must offer free shipping to most of Australia (some areas are exempt from this requirement) and the handling time cannot be longer than one business day.
Sellers must offer express delivery to metro areas.
The seller must provide valid tracking for at least 95% of eBay Plus orders to continue to be eligible for the program.
By making more products eligible for eBay Plus, the marketplace bets on adding to its offer more items such as swimwear, perfumes, and dental care products to feature the eBay Plus badge. eBay reminds sellers, however, that buyers can still return a ‘non-returnable’ product if they claim it didn’t match the listing under eBay’s Money Back Guarantee.
Australian business selling on eBay have to follow Australian Consumer Law on items offered on the marketplace, even if they are listed as non-returnable.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions