EBANX launches ecommerce-focused logistics solution in the US

EBANX has announced the launch in the US of its international logistics solution LEVE, to help online stores in the country to send parcels to Brazil.
Created in the EBANX's group and headquartered in Brazil, the startup specializes in ecommerce, and handles the reception and handling, labelling, and shipment all the way to Brazil – a process with a current final delivery time of 20 to 25 calendar days.
At its warehouse in the US, LEVE receives the parcels of its merchants, and labels them following Brazilian standards of tracking codes and delivery information. This way, packages leave the US already displaying the label that will be required when they arrive in Brazil, and the national tracking number that can be used in the website of the Brazilian postal service. Because this is handled before entering the country, these parcels are not subject to Brazilian fees like the postal dispatch, charged to cover precisely this handling and relabelling into Brazilian standards.
LEVE is also in charge of shipping the parcel. Once it arrives in Brazil, it goes through the traditional Brazilian customs processes – that will evaluate if it needs to be taxed, a process that takes around one business day for parcels coming with LEVE. If this is the case, LEVE informs the consumer about it, so they can pay the tax and release the parcel. This helps lowering the rates of parcel abandonment followed by chargeback requests.
LEVE also operates logistics between merchants in China and consumers in Brazil.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions