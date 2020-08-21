Sections
EBANX launches ecommerce-focused logistics solution in the US

Friday 21 August 2020 09:59 CET | News

EBANX has announced the launch in the US of its international logistics solution LEVE, to help online stores in the country to send parcels to Brazil.

Created in the EBANX's group and headquartered in Brazil, the startup specializes in ecommerce, and handles the reception and handling, labelling, and shipment all the way to Brazil – a process with a current final delivery time of 20 to 25 calendar days.  

At its warehouse in the US, LEVE receives the parcels of its merchants, and labels them following Brazilian standards of tracking codes and delivery information. This way, packages leave the US already displaying the label that will be required when they arrive in Brazil, and the national tracking number that can be used in the website of the Brazilian postal service. Because this is handled before entering the country, these parcels are not subject to Brazilian fees like the postal dispatch, charged to cover precisely this handling and relabelling into Brazilian standards.

LEVE is also in charge of shipping the parcel. Once it arrives in Brazil, it goes through the traditional Brazilian customs processes – that will evaluate if it needs to be taxed, a process that takes around one business day for parcels coming with LEVE. If this is the case, LEVE informs the consumer about it, so they can pay the tax and release the parcel. This helps lowering the rates of parcel abandonment followed by chargeback requests.

LEVE also operates logistics between merchants in China and consumers in Brazil.


