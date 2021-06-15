EBANX announces USD 430 million investment from Advent International

The investment will be used to continue funding EBANX's expansion across Latin America. EBANX has intermediated companies such as Amazon, Alibaba, Shopee, Spotify and Uber to reach and conduct commerce in Latin American, through its proprietary platform and solutions.
All four of Advent’s funds, including Latin American Private Equity Fund (LAPEF), Global Private Equity (GPE), Advent Tech and Sunley House Capital, are participating in the same investment.
EBANX is a cross-border commerce platform in Latin America connecting global merchants with local consumers. The company was founded in 2012 to bridge an access gap between Latin Americans and international websites. Using proprietary technology, EBANX allows global companies with local or international operations to connect to payment methods in Latin America, through a single platform, regardless of their operational model or type of settlement
