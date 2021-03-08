|
Douugh, Rakuten sign partnership agreement

Monday 8 March 2021

Douugh has signed an affiliate marketing agreement with Japan-based online shopping marketplace Rakuten’s advertising division, hoping to grow its userbase.

The move will see the 'smart bank account' fintech use Rakuten as a channel to facilitate app downloads and to fast-track customer acquisition, IT News reports. The partnership will allow Douugh to expand its reach through retail offers, influencers, and cashback rewards.

The companies will bring ‘distinctive marketing solutions’ to Douugh as it looks to grow its audience across many platforms of their digital journeys. Douugh aims to begin introducing new services and technologies such as cashback rewards to Australian consumers through its partnership with Rakuten.


