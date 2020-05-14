Sections
News

dLocal, Shopify partner to offer SMEs local payments methods in more than 19 currencies

Thursday 14 May 2020 15:00 CET | News

Global cross-border payments provider dLocal has partnered with Canada-based ecommerce company Shopify to enable SMEs offer local payments methods.

According to MARTECHSERIES, the partnership allows international ecommerce SMEs to accept local payment methods in emerging markets through dLocal’s payment processing network, in more than 19 currencies.

Therefore, Shopify customers can start accepting local payments methods in local currency in any of dLocal’s emerging market countries across LATAM, APAC, Middle East and Africa, which include Argentina, Bangladesh, Brazil, Bolivia, Chile, China, Colombia, Ecuador, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria, Paraguay, Peru, South Africa, Turkey, and Uruguay.


More: Link


