News

DHL Express acquires stake in Link Commerce

Friday 29 May 2020 12:48 CET | News

DHL Express has announced stake acquisition in the UK-based ecommerce company Link Commerce to cement its commitment to African ecommerce.

According to Africa News, the acquisition supports the company’s commitment to growing ecommerce on the continent by expanding its ecommerce platform, DHL Africa eShop. Moreover, the platform, which is currently live in 34 countries across SSA, offers African consumers access to international retailers and enables them to shop directly from over 200 US- and UK-based online retailers, with purchases delivered directly to their door.

Furthermore, since the consumers have turned to online shopping to acquire the goods they need, their interests have shifted towards goods that are harder to source locally, while delivery assurance has also become a top priority. Basket sizes have also increased, as shoppers seek to get all of what they need immediately, rather than to space out their orders. 

Although the ecommerce market in SSA has been largely overlooked by international retailers in the past, it currently offers some opportunities for global trade growth in the world. Accordingly, a report published by Research and Markets forecasts that Africa’s online retail market will reach an 11-digit dollar value in 2020, while another report by the McKinsey Global Institute estimates that this value could potentially reach USD 75 billion by 2025, Africa News stated.


