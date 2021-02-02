|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

DHL eCommerce Solutions, Colis Privé partner for home deliveries in France

Tuesday 2 February 2021 13:50 CET | News

Deutsche Post’s ecommerce logistics provider DHL eCommerce Solutions has launched a new integrated solution for the French ecommerce market. 

Customers can now benefit from doorstep delivery via Colis Privé - an expansion to the existing parcelshop service offered by DHL partner Relais Colis. This new integrated solution is managed with a simple technical setup for customers on the DHL Parcel Connect platform. First customers started the new service already pre-peak season with great success, enabling a further ramp-up of the solution in early 2021.

The access to recipients' mailboxes enables customers to safely receive parcels at home when they are not, while also offering POD services for goods that require a personal handover. Colis Privé is further investing in infrastructure and capacity expansions and has just opened a fourth hub in Île de France, close to the Paris CDG airport. Their other facilities are located in Brebières, in the North of France; Artenay, in the country's center, and Mions, near Lyon in the South East. 




More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Deutsche Post, DHL eCommerce Solutions, Colis Privé, partnership, France, Europe
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: France
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like