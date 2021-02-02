DHL eCommerce Solutions, Colis Privé partner for home deliveries in France

Customers can now benefit from doorstep delivery via Colis Privé - an expansion to the existing parcelshop service offered by DHL partner Relais Colis. This new integrated solution is managed with a simple technical setup for customers on the DHL Parcel Connect platform. First customers started the new service already pre-peak season with great success, enabling a further ramp-up of the solution in early 2021.
The access to recipients' mailboxes enables customers to safely receive parcels at home when they are not, while also offering POD services for goods that require a personal handover. Colis Privé is further investing in infrastructure and capacity expansions and has just opened a fourth hub in Île de France, close to the Paris CDG airport. Their other facilities are located in Brebières, in the North of France; Artenay, in the country's center, and Mions, near Lyon in the South East.
