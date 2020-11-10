Descartes acquires ecommerce shipment tracking firm ShipTrack

ShipTrack provides cloud-based mobile resource management and shipment tracking solutions. These solutions assist customers with automating dispatches, updating the shipment status, estimating the time of arrival, and with eliminating paper-based delivery processes.
According to dcvelocity.com, Descartes plans to add ShipTrack to its Global Logistics Network, which it describes as a collaborative web of logistics firms that pool their standards to facilitate global shipping and compliance through digital data exchange.
According to the press release, Descartes acquired ShipTrack for up-front cash consideration of CAD 25 million, plus potential performance-based consideration. The maximum amount payable under the all-cash performance-based earn-out is CAD 25 million, based on ShipTrack achieving revenue-based targets over the first two years post-acquisition.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions