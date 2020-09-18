|
Delivery Hero launches online food delivery and quick commerce in Japan

Friday 18 September 2020 14:28 CET | News

Delivery Hero has announced it is launching operations in Japan, under its brand foodpanda, aiming to expand its footprint across Asia.

Delivery Hero’s regional brand foodpanda will roll out its service to six inaugural cities – Kobe, Yokohama, Nagoya, Sapporo, Fukuoka, and Hiroshima – with plans to keep expanding its footprint in Japan continuously. Beyond ordering food, foodpanda will also launch quick commerce locally, where customers will be able to get household products, including groceries, delivered to their doorstep.

Being one of the world’s largest economies, Japan holds a great potential for online delivery. A recent study from Statista predicts that the Japanese online food delivery segment will experience a revenue growth of 23.6% in 2020, a spike from the 14.4% seen in 2019. Since this potential is still largely untapped, Delivery Hero is confident about its ability to gain a strong position in the market. 

Delivery Hero has a strong presence in 39 out of 45 countries in which it is operating across Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa. Delivery Hero also operates its own delivery service primarily in over 600 cities around the globe.


Keywords: Delivery Hero, Japan, foodpanda, Asia, online delivery, quick commerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: Japan
