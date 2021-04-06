|
DataArt partners with Metro for expansion to Spain

Tuesday 6 April 2021 13:48 CET | News

Software development company DataArt has announced partnering with Germany-based ecommerce company Metro Markets to provide a B2B digital marketplace ecommerce solution for expansion in Spain. 

Metro Markets is a subsidiary of the wholesale and cash-and-carry group Metro AG.  The online marketplace serves customers from the hotel, restaurant, and catering sector and offers them access to independent suppliers, as well as to Metro’s own products. DataArt has teamed up with Metro Markets to provide an automated and scalable ecommerce solution. Metro Markets aims to grow their B2B digital marketplace throughout Europe.

A representative of Metro Markets stated that the integration of the marketplace with all backend systems was successful, allowing the company to expand to Spain in 2021 after launching in Germany in September 2019. Metro and DataArt’s platform ensures the necessary flexibility and scalability to support Metro’s European growth plans.



Keywords: expansion, ecommerce, B2B payments, marketplace
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: Germany
