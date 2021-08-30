Data analytics platform Fobi completes Shopify integration

Fobi App for the Shopify App Store will give Fobi access to Shopify’s global retailers and partners, driving even more business for Fobi moving forward. The Fobi App provides Shopify retailers with access to real-time data aggregation and insights across disparate online and offline data sources.
Fobi’s App for Shopify enables their retailers to gain a better understanding of their customer’s purchasing patterns and their lifetime value by connecting disparate data and multiple locations enabled by Fobi’s integration into Shopify’s ecommerce platform. Fobi helps Shopify retailers make business decisions that reduce costs and increase revenue by providing access to real-time insights that are based on the purchasing patterns of their customers.
