|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Dada Group, Lenovo Lecoo deepen partnership to bring all of 1,000 Lecoo stores online

Friday 18 June 2021 13:47 CET | News

Dada Group and Lenovo Lecoo have deepened strategic cooperation to jointly create a omnichannel growth model for consumer electronics.

According to the press release, Lecoo is a smart retail enterprise invested by Lenovo Group, and also a representative of smart devices and smart retail solutions in Lenovo's 3S strategy. Currently, Lecoo directly operates 300 stores in China, and plans to newly set up about 600 stores in 2021. 

During the partnership, JDDJ, Dada's on-demand retail platform, will provide omnichannel solutions based on the improvement of traffic and efficiency. Over the next two years, the platform will partner with 1,000 Lecoo's offline stores to create a new omnichannel growth engine for on-demand retail. Lecoo will bring into play its advantages in supply chain and digital products to enrich JDDJ's ecosystem and high-quality products.

According to the company's officials, the initiative comes to offer digital native consumers (born after 1995) micro distance ecommerce options. As the new generation prefers on-demand retail and delivery, omnichannel strategy becomes one of the key drivers for retail business growth.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, omnichannel
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like