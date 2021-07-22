|
News

Concardis expands partnership with German ecommerce brand OTTO

Thursday 22 July 2021

Germany-based ecommerce company OTTO has further expanded its collaboration with pay tech provider Concardis, part of the Nets Group.

The expanded partnership will see the company manage acquiring services for OTTO Market, which was founded in autumn 2020 and in which all payment activities will be bundled in future. Within the Otto Group, Concardis also supports brands across Europe in acquiring and in developing new target markets.

Concardis provides digital payment solutions with more than 111,000 customers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. As part of the European payment service provider Nets Group, they enable merchants, service providers and financial institutions to benefit from the digitalisation of payment and business processes, with services that include stationary point of sale and solutions for e- and m-commerce.


