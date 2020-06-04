Comscore finds increased global use of mobile payments in digital commerce

In the 2020 “Global Mobile Payments Outlook” whitepaper, Comscore examines the state of online mobile payments around the world to understand how the landscape is changing for payment networks, digital wallets, credit issuers, and merchants.
Digital audiences continue to shift towards mobile devices. Nearly 40% of Latin American and Asia Pacific audiences used only a mobile device to go online during Q4 2019, compared to North America’s 14% and Europe’s 24%. Mobile commerce share makes up majority of online transactions in regions with higher mobile dependency. In Asia Pacific, an average of 4-in-ten mobile online transactions were paid using a mobile wallet during Q4 2019. Overall, mobile represents the majority of online transactions across all global regions tracked.
Comscore’s 2020 “Global Mobile Payments Outlook” whitepaper uses insights from the Global Digital Payments Tracker, a tool which analyzes both passively observed consumer behavior from Comscore’s worldwide panels, and multi-platform survey data.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions