News

Comscore finds increased global use of mobile payments in digital commerce

Thursday 4 June 2020 07:48 CET | News

US-based media measurement and analytics company Comscore has revealed that mobile commerce is gaining an increasing share of digital commerce in its latest study.

 

In the 2020 “Global Mobile Payments Outlook” whitepaper, Comscore examines the state of online mobile payments around the world to understand how the landscape is changing for payment networks, digital wallets, credit issuers, and merchants.

Digital audiences continue to shift towards mobile devices. Nearly 40% of Latin American and Asia Pacific audiences used only a mobile device to go online during Q4 2019, compared to North America’s 14% and Europe’s 24%. Mobile commerce share makes up majority of online transactions in regions with higher mobile dependency. In Asia Pacific, an average of 4-in-ten mobile online transactions were paid using a mobile wallet during Q4 2019. Overall, mobile represents the majority of online transactions across all global regions tracked.

Comscore’s 2020 “Global Mobile Payments Outlook” whitepaper uses insights from the Global Digital Payments Tracker, a tool which analyzes both passively observed consumer behavior from Comscore’s worldwide panels, and multi-platform survey data. 


Keywords: Comscore, Global Mobile Payments Outlook, Global Digital Payments Tracker, mobile commerce, ecommerce, online payments, world, Asia-pacific, North America, online transactions
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: World
