CommerceIQ acquires e.fundamentals

Wednesday 20 July 2022 15:16 CET | News

US-based ecommerce management platform CommerceIQ has acquired e.fundamentals to launch a retail ecommerce management platform.

Consumer brands can now harness one global software platform to support market share growth across all major retailers with the combination of sales, supply chain, and retail media automations from CommerceIQ plus digital shelf activity and store-level availability insights from e.fundamentals. CommerceIQ now provides its customers retailer coverage and localised support across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions.

Supply chain disruptions, high inflation, and fierce competition make the launch of this new global platform favourable for manufacturers to achieve their ecommerce profitability and market share goals, as per the press release. While most brands experienced a pandemic fuelled acceleration of ecommerce growth, up 92% since 2019, overall ecommerce sales dropped by 1.8% in April 2022, even as in-store sales rose by 10%. With CommerceIQ brands can now:

  • Optimise trade spend and joint business planning (JBP) investments. Plus reclaim lost profit margin and revenue by automating the recovery of disputed shortages and chargebacks;

  • Optimise omnichannel for profitable growth by capturing store-level availability, distribution and pricing across retailers daily, optimise omnichannel fulfilment, manage inventory, and control promotional spend and costs;

  • Empower brands or agencies of record (AOR) to be consistently visible on page 1 search through content and sponsored ads, plus optimise advertising to drive incremental sales on highest margin items and for the most strategic share of voice (SOV) gains;

  • Ensure products stay in stock by automatically shifting promotions away from items at risk of going out of stock (OOS) and by triggering predictive replenishment orders;

  • Stop losing revenue to competitors and unauthorised third party (3P) sellers by understanding buy box behaviour and for unauthorised sellers automating detection, ticketing, and removal.


More: Link


