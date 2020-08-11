Sections
News

Coles to launch a digital portal to boost its ecommerce capabilities

Tuesday 11 August 2020 11:20 CET | News

Australia-based supermarket, retail, and consumer services chain Coles has announced it will be launching a digital portal that will offer daily refreshed deals.

According to Inside Retail, the initiative is called Coles&co and comes as an effort to personalise online shopping recommendations to its customers. The new offering will be housed within Coles’ website and made available starting 13 August 2020. The portal will enable consumers to benefit from ‘shoppable’ specials as well as rotating content such as recipes, tips, and products.

Moreover, Coles will no longer deliver printed catalogues starting from 9 September 2020, though some will be available in store for browsing customers. By making this change, Coles will save over 10,000 tonnes of paper each year.

Furthermore, the shopping portal comes after a series of digital initiatives, following Coles’ partnership with loyalty programme Flybuys to launch its own payment platform, Flypay, Inside Retail reported.

More: Link


