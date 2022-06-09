Subscribe
Codat gets USD 100 mln to build Internet for business data

Thursday 9 June 2022 14:42 CET | News

Universal API for small business data company, Codat, has announced it raised USD 100 million in a Series C funding round led by JP Morgan Growth Equity Partners.

Shopify, Plaid, and Canapi Ventures also participated in the round and were joined by previous investors, PayPal Ventures and Index Ventures.

Codat’s API is used by SaaS, lending, and payments companies to build integrated products for their SMB partners. The company will use the new funds to boost their infrastructure to become the default means of sharing data for the small business economy.

The new Series C funding round is made up almost entirely of strategic investors, showing the collective industry buy-in to the increasing importance of connectivity in the future of finance. 
Codat provides real-time connectivity that enables software providers and financial institutions to create integrated products for their small business customers.

