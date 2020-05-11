Sections
News

Clyde raises USD 14 mln Series A to provide product warranties for ecommerce companies

Tuesday 12 May 2020 14:43 CET | News

US-based extended warranty startup Clyde has announced the raise of USD 14 million Series A led by Spark Capital with participation from Crosslink, RRE, Rea Sea Ventures and others.

According to techcrunch.com, the company wants to help small ecommerce businesses offer product protection via its platform. Therefore, Clyde connects small retailers to insurance companies to launch and manage product protection programs. Besides, the platform has plugins with Shopify, BigCommerce, Salesforce, Magento, Woocommerce, and others. 

While using the platform, customers have access to the dashboard and ecommerce apps to manage their protection programs, while seeing in real time how many contracts were sold, how much revenue total those bring and the gross profit. Moreover, they can analyse which products are most often purchased with an extended warranty contract, techcrunch.com stated.

More: Link


