Clik2pay launches Magento Commerce plug-in and Salesforce commerce cloud

Wednesday 15 June 2022 15:05 CET | News

Canada-based payment service provider Clik2pay has announced it launched a Magento Commerce plug-in and a Salesforce Commerce Cloud cartridge, to seamlessly deploy its solution.

Clik2pay is the first Canadian company to deliver real-time payments to businesses and, through its latest plug-ins, will allow its customers to benefit from a direct-from-account payment option.

Clik2pay helps retailers to reduce payment processing fees by up to 50%, while increasing their customer base by opening online payments to millions of Canadian citizens who don’t own a credit card. Thus, the company helps ecommerce platforms, merchants, and retailers reduce abandonment cart rate, boost sales, and increase customer loyalty. 

Clik2pay leverages bank-grade security and high standards for risk management by using secure money transfer services globally. Its features for businesses include easy easy-to-use APIs, end-to-end payment tracking, real-time notifications, and others. 


Keywords: money transfer, risk management, online payments, API, payment processing, real-time payments, ecommerce, retail, ecommerce platform
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Clik2Pay, Salesforce
Countries: Canada
