Clickatell secures USD 91 mln in Series C funding for US expansion

Tuesday 22 February 2022 15:26 CET | News

US-based chat commerce company Clickatell has announced it received USD 91 million in its Series C round led by Arrowroot.

The company will use the Series C capital to scale and expand in three areas: accelerated development and innovation of its chat commerce offering, expansion of its footprint in the US, and scaling of sales and marketing efforts on the back of growing demand from brands.

Clickatell serves more than 10,000 customers, some of them being brands such as Coca Cola, Deloitte, GT Bank, Booking.com, GoDaddy, IKEA, Novartis, Standard Bank, Tangerine, Telegram, US Foods, Visa, Zipcar, Capitec, and others. Clickatell’s low/no-code chat commerce orchestration capability includes assisted (chat desk), unassisted (bots) chat, and payments capability in its recently launched Chat 2 Pay offering.


Keywords: social commerce, ecommerce, expansion, funding
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: World
