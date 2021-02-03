|
China-based travel platform Fliggy adopts Amadeus MetaConnect to improve shopping experiences

Wednesday 3 February 2021 13:30 CET | News

Fliggy, Alibaba’s online travel platform, has announced a new long-term agreement with travel technology provider Amadeus to facilitate traveler shopping experiences.

According to the press release, thanks to the multi-year agreement, Fliggy will be supported by Amadeus’ search and assisted booking technology to create more personalised experiences for Chinese travelers. The agreement will enable Fliggy to leverage Amadeus’ MetaConnect technology to improve the Fliggy user experience, facilitating searching and booking – whether on mobile, tablet, or desktop, turning shopping customers into booked travelers.

Amadeus has been one of the most important travel technology providers for Fliggy’s international flight business since 2015. Fliggy has seen a steady growth of travel bookings on its platform, with the Hangzhou-based travel platform now servicing more than 100,000 global partners. Amadeus’ advanced search technology has also been critical in supporting high volumes of traffic and transactions on Fliggy’s platform during China’s 'Double Eleven' shopping festival each year. 


Keywords: Fliggy, Alibaba, Amadeus, online travel platform, business partnership, travel shopping experience, booking platform, ecommerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: World
