|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Checkout.com enables access to its payment platform for BigCommerce merchants

Tuesday 29 June 2021 15:36 CET | News

Checkout.com has announced that it has been certified as a BigCommerce Technology Partner, enabling merchants to access its payment platform.

From now on, BigCommerce’s 60,000 global merchants have access to Checkout.com’s payment platform. The partnership extends a proposition for global merchants seeking to leverage BigCommerce’s ecommerce platform with Checkout.com’s international payment capabilities.

BigCommerce customers can integrate Checkout.com’s unified platform, offering gateway, processor, risk management, and global acquiring footprint, directly through their BigCommerce Control Panel. For merchants, this means direct access to Visa, Mastercard, American Express, all major international cards, as well as popular alternative payment methods including Alipay, Bancontact, Boleto Bancário, EPS, Fawry, Giropay, iDEAL, KNET, Multibanco, OXXO, Przelewy24, Qpay, SEPA Direct Debit, and Sofort.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: BigCommerce, merchants, ecommerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like