Ccommerce platform Zbooni launches in Egypt

Zbooni enables businesses to sell more through popular chat apps, like WhatsApp and Telegram. Businesses can convert conversations into transactions through sharing of real-time shopping baskets and payment links.
With more than 50 million social media users in Egypt, the company provides an opportunity for businesses across the country to capture orders, accept payments, and sell more, while tracking everything. The average ccommerce cart is 2.7 times bigger than traditional ecommerce and conversion rates are 20 times higher than eCommerce, according to data put forth in the press release.
Zbooni representatives said that they are happy to launch in Egypt and pioneer ccommerce with Egyptian entrepreneurs and businesses. With the help of partners JumiaPay and National Bank of Egypt, they expect to support thousands of Egyptian businesses to sell more with Zbooni in 2022.
