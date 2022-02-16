|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Ccommerce platform Zbooni launches in Egypt

Wednesday 16 February 2022 13:55 CET | News

Zbooni, a UAE-based connected commerce (ccommerce) platform, has announced its launch in Egypt, providing digital commerce tools for SMEs across the country.

Zbooni enables businesses to sell more through popular chat apps, like WhatsApp and Telegram. Businesses can convert conversations into transactions through sharing of real-time shopping baskets and payment links.

With more than 50 million social media users in Egypt, the company provides an opportunity for businesses across the country to capture orders, accept payments, and sell more, while tracking everything. The average ccommerce cart is 2.7 times bigger than traditional ecommerce and conversion rates are 20 times higher than eCommerce, according to data put forth in the press release.

Zbooni representatives said that they are happy to launch in Egypt and pioneer ccommerce with Egyptian entrepreneurs and businesses. With the help of partners JumiaPay and National Bank of Egypt, they expect to support thousands of Egyptian businesses to sell more with Zbooni in 2022.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product launch, ecommerce, social commerce, expansion, SMEs, merchants
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: Egypt
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like