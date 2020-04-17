Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

CCC launches online shop in Hungary and Austria

Friday 17 April 2020 10:02 CET | News

CCC Group, a Poland-based footwear retail company, has launched its online shop CCC.eu in Hungary and Austria, Ecommerce News Europe reports. 

The group already operates two ecommerce platforms in Hungary, while in Austria this will be its first ecommerce platform. 

By launching its online shop in both Hungary and Austria, the footwear retailer now has an ecommerce presence in 16 different markets across Europe. In Hungary, the group already operates the online Eobuwie store as well as the online fashion platform Modivo. 

In 2020, the online shop CCC.eu was also launched in Romania, while it opened in the Czech Republic and Slovakia at the end of 2019. The Group has plans to launch the online store in more markets in the future.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: CCC, ecommerce, online shop, launch, Hungary, Austria, retailer
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: Europe
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like