Cashfree, Logisy to increase pre-paid orders for online retailers

Thursday 19 November 2020 14:29 CET | News

India-based payment gateway Cashfree has announced its partnership with Logisy, a 360° RTO (Return To Origin) fraud prevention company for ecommerce websites. 

 

The partnership will enable merchants to convert cash on delivery (CoD) orders to pre-paid orders, reducing losses, and also automate and speed up their CoD refund process significantly. 

With this partnership, Logisy detects orders likely to be returned to origin (RTO) and converts them to pre-paid orders by sending a Cashfree enabled payment link to the buyer over WhatsApp. Additionally, when merchants had to process CoD refunds before, it involved a slow and error-prone process of collecting the customer’s bank account details, adding a payee and processing the refund. 

However, with this integration, Logisy’s Return Center simply sends a payout link over WhatsApp, where the customer can enter their bank account, wallet or UPI details and receive the refund immediately. This is helpful since processing refunds happens to be the major source of support tickets and customer grievance for online retailers. 



Keywords: Cashfree, Logisy, Return Center, cash on delivery, India, Asia, APAC, ecommerce, fraud prevention, online payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: India
