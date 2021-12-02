|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Cashfree invests USD 15 million in Telr

Thursday 2 December 2021 15:41 CET | News

India-based fintech Cashfree Payments has announced an equity investment of USD 15 million in UAE-based payment gateway provider Telr to expand in the MENA region.

This strategic investment in Telr will enable the company to launch its distinctive offerings in the MENA region, utilising Telr’s presence and payment infrastructure. In addition, Cashfree and Telr aim to develop a unified cross-border payments platform that would help Indian merchants accept payments from customers in the MENA region and vice-versa, via a single integration.

Telr, offers a unique platform that enables handling payments in over 120 currencies and 30 languages with the highest level of security. Through a single integration, Telr grants access to every payment method it offers, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, UnionPay, Apple Pay, PayPal, SADAD, Mada, and STCPay.

Telr also offers a complete solution for the ecommerce world, covering a range of financial and business services including, social commerce, QR Codes, digital invoicing, Buy Now, Pay Later in collaboration with Tabby, Telr Finance in collaboration with LNNDO, a merchant financing programme, and Telr Shops the easy-to-use tool for creating an online store in minutes.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: ecommerce, investment, Cashfree, Telr, payments infrastructure, cross-border payments, BNPL, expansion
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: United Arab Emirates
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like