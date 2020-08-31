Sections
News

Carrefour moves Romanian online delivery services to BRINGO delivery app

Monday 31 August 2020 14:52 CET | News

France-based retail multinational corporation Carrefour has announced moving its online shopping services in Romania to delivery app BRINGO.

 

Starting 1 September, Carrefour Supermarket Online moves to BRINGO, where customers can order products from Carrefour hypermarkets or supermarkets.

BRINGO is said to provide a unitary shopping experience – a personal service with national coverage, 90 minutes delivery at the door, or within 3 hours, with Click & Collect from the store, products at the same price as in store and assisted shopping. In charge of the whole shopping list is a personal shopper, who selects the desired products from the store, talking in real time with the customer to offer recommendations, suggestions and the chance to add new products to the shopping basket, if the customer demands it.

Carrefour Romania aims to consolidate its omnichannel model while saving time for its customer, through an interconnected retail network, including over 360 stores in multiple formats, Self Service integrated service, Carrefour App, and online shopping platforms with personalised delivery. 



More: Link


Keywords: Carrefour, Carrefour Romania, delivery app, online shopping, ecommerce, retail chain, supermarket, hypermarket, Eastern Europe, Europe, Bringo
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: Romania
