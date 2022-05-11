Carousell to acquire Reflash

The move is part of Carousell’s efforts to increase its influence in the re-commerce market after acquiring Singapore-based secondhand sneakers and streetwear marketplace Ox Street in 2021.
Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Carousell said the deal with Reflash will allow it to make selling secondhand fashion more seamless. Carousell Group, which includes C2C marketplace Carousell, Vietnam’s Chotot and Malaysia’s Mudah, is one of Southeast Asia’s managed marketplaces.
Since its inception in 2015, Reflash has grown to become an omnichannel fashion re-commerce retailer with an online store and a network of ten physical thrift stores. The brand has processed more than 5 million pieces of clothing and resold used clothing from about 305 international and local fashion labels.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions