BuzzFeed selects Bambuser for live video shopping solutions

Thursday 25 November 2021 14:47 CET | News

US-based media company BuzzFeed has partnered with Live Video Shopping company Bambuser to help produce content across its newtwork and power its live shopping offerings.

 

Together Bambuser will help power BuzzFeed’s live shopping offerings and will integrate with both Tasty and BuzzFeed Shopping. The solution is aimed at millennial and Gen Z audiences.

Bambuser is a software company specialising in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global ecommerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media.


