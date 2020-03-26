Sections
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Bringg announces free delivery solution for business owners

Thursday 26 March 2020 13:36 CET | News

Delivery orchestration platform Bringg announced the pre-release of BringgNow, a last-mile delivery solution to immediately launch and scale delivery operations. 

By using BringgNow, business owners can load incoming orders, dispatch deliveries to their own drivers or crowdsourced fleets, and deliver items to customers with a fully branded, real-time Uber-like experience. This solution was initially scheduled to be released later in 2020, however Bringg made the decision to release early to aid businesses facing increased demand for delivery services, especially grocers, convenience stores, and restaurants. The company is offering business owners this solution for last-mile delivery management for free.

Moreover, BringgNow will provide smaller businesses the ability to start, scale, and manage delivery operations to ensure a delivery experience comparable to that of leading food and retail businesses. Features offered with BringgNow include:
  • Facilitated onboarding: Delivery operations up and running with a 1-step registration and fast onboarding;
  • Simplified order creation and management: Create and manage the influx of incoming orders on the company’s web dashboard;
  • Controlled fleet management: Real-time visibility and transparency to one’s delivery fleets for data-based decision making and driver management;
  • Smart order dispatch: Manage the delivery of planned and hotshot orders by dispatching the right drivers at the right time;
  • Empowered drivers: Easily onboard new drivers with iOS and Android interactive driver app.

More: Link


