News

BrandSource launches ecommerce credit programme 'Apply & Buy'

Friday 22 May 2020 14:32 CET | News

US-based AVB division BrandSource has introduced a new consumer credit programme for its independent dealer members.

According to Dealerscope, the programme, called ‘Apply & Buy’ and developed by AVB and Citibank, allows BrandSource’s independent appliance, home furnishings, and consumer tech dealers to apply for the buying group’s private-label credit card at checkout. After the approval, the purchase can be applied to the new account and customers can benefit from special financing offers for a true buy-on-the-fly experience.

The programme is currently rolling out to all BrandSource members using the group’s proprietary ALTA ecommerce platform. Moreover, customers are allowed to spread their payments over time, with financing terms of six or twelve months, while shoppers who use the BrandSource Credit Card for qualifying purchases of USD 1,500 or more until 4 June 2020 will receive a USD 50 rebate via a prepaid Visa gift card.

Other features include: no annual fees, around-the-clock account access, and a dedicated line of credit that’s accepted at over 4,500 BrandSource member stores nationwide.


More: Link


Keywords: BrandSource, AVB, US, ecommerce, ‘Apply & Buy’, Citibank, finance terms
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: United States
