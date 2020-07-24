Sections
News

BPC Marketplace, Brazilian Desk to provide financial access to Micro and SMEs in LATAM

Friday 24 July 2020 12:23 CET | News

Switzerland-based digital payment solution provider BPC has teamed with specialised market consultancy Brazilian Desk, to connect Brazilian micro and small businesses on BPC Marketplace.

The closed-loop trading environment, supported by BPC’s payment platform, will be used to forge critical market links and boost Brazilian SME communities’ financial inclusion and instant access to income. In the agriculture space, the BPC Marketplace platform will connect farming producers in Brazil with the rest of the agriculture value chain, including buyers, credit providers and insurers. Local and regional governments will join and operate this ecosystem, attracting NGOs and foundations to provide further support to the farming community. 

The Marketplace can be applied to many other verticals such as FMCG, Health and Education. It will provide Brazilian and SMEs with formal access to financial services such as lines of credit at better rates, insurance, as well as the hiring of logistics partners, storage and, above all, payments, are in a digital format. 


Keywords: BPC, Brazilian Desk, marketplace, BPC Marketplace, MSME, SME, online payments, ecommerce, financial inclusion, FMCG, agriculture, Health, Brazil, LATAM, Latin America
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: Brazil
