Bolt launches single sign-on checkout solution

The solution aims to help retailers engage directly with their customers by turning anonymous, guest shoppers into logged-in account holders, providing insights and feedback to brands and enabling them to offer more personalised shopping experiences.
According to the press release, Bolt SSO Commerce allows shoppers to create both a Bolt account for one-click checkout and a store account for the retailer. The solution combines the features of a store account, such as the ability to track orders, view the purchase history, and earn loyalty points, with the one-click checkout experience that a Bolt account provides across its entire retail network. The network includes ecommerce platforms such as BigCommerce, WooCommerce, Magento, and Salesforce Commerce Cloud.
