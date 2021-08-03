|
Bolt closes EUR 600 mln funding round; valuation exceeds EUR 4 bln

Tuesday 3 August 2021 14:44 CET | News

Bolt has closed a EUR 600 million funding round, increasing Bolt’s valuation to more than EUR 4 billion. 

The funds will be used to boost Bolt’s new grocery delivery service, Bolt Market, and accelerate its expansion of existing mobility and delivery products. The funds were raised from a range of investors including Sequoia, Tekne, and Ghisallo, G Squared, D1 Capital, and Naya.

In addition to its core ride-hailing product, Bolt now offers a car-sharing service, Bolt Drive, and scooter and e-bike sharing. Bolt’s delivery services include Bolt Food, which enables customers to order meals from restaurants, and the most recent addition to Bolt’s ecosystem is a grocery delivery service, Bolt Market.

Bolt Market will be launched in 10 European countries over the next few months, including the Baltics and Central Europe, Sweden, Portugal, Croatia, and Romania.


More: Link


