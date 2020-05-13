Sections
News

Bloomreach achieves USD 200 bln milestone in ecommerce experiences

Wednesday 13 May 2020 15:25 CET | News

International ecommerce experience provider Bloomreach has reached USD 200 bilion milestone in ecommerce experiences, representing 25% of retail ecommerce in the US and UK markets.

According to the press release, the results  were achieved in part due to Bloomreach customers’ record growth in ecommerce, with the average customer up 36% in digital and online commerce revenue year-to-date, and on average up 44% in online revenue since the beginning of March 2020.

Bloomreach cloud-based software solutions enables customers to collectively achieve over USD 207 billion in total online and digital commerce experiences via Bloomreach Experience (brX), a SaaS API digital experience platform. This represents over 25% of ecommerce in the US and UK markets, which together totalled USD 818.29 billion.  Moreover, 2019’ ecommerce totalled USD 601.75 billion online in the US and USD 216.54B online in the UK. 

Furthermore, via its Weekly Commerce Pulse Report, Bloomreach shares data and analysis about the weekly changes across the ecommerce markets in North America and the UK, including changes in consumer behaviour and purchasing patterns.

More: Link


Keywords: Bloomreach, ecommerce, API, SaaS, North America, UK
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: World
