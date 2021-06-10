|
Bloo Kanoo launches bkLive to offer online retailers livestream shopping capabilities

Thursday 10 June 2021 14:10 CET | News

Bloo Kanoo has launched bkLive, a product that evens the playing field for any online retailer, large or small, by enabling them to offer livestream shopping directly from their own ecommerce websites.

According to the press release, bkLive closes the gap between online and offline selling by bringing personal selling to the internet. With Bloo Kanoo’s simplified implementation process, an online retailer can offer livestream shopping directly from its own ecommerce platform in days.

Furthermore, bkLive increases engagement and enhances the customer experience without unnecessary steps or complicated processes. bkLive shopping allows presenters to sell without forcing shoppers to download an app or go to a third party site. Besides, shoppers can add products directly to their individual carts on the online retailer’s current ecommerce platform in real time, while presenters can view each of these carts live.

Overall, Bloo Kanoo will market bkLive through strategic partnerships in ecommerce that focus on companies using the direct selling and the direct-to-consumer channels of distribution. Bloo Kanoo is an ecommerce technology company whose mission is to eliminate the line between digital and personal selling by giving companies the ability to add livestream shopping and shoppable video content directly to their own ecommerce platforms.


