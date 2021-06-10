Bloo Kanoo launches bkLive to offer online retailers livestream shopping capabilities

According to the press release, bkLive closes the gap between online and offline selling by bringing personal selling to the internet. With Bloo Kanoo’s simplified implementation process, an online retailer can offer livestream shopping directly from its own ecommerce platform in days.
Furthermore, bkLive increases engagement and enhances the customer experience without unnecessary steps or complicated processes. bkLive shopping allows presenters to sell without forcing shoppers to download an app or go to a third party site. Besides, shoppers can add products directly to their individual carts on the online retailer’s current ecommerce platform in real time, while presenters can view each of these carts live.
Overall, Bloo Kanoo will market bkLive through strategic partnerships in ecommerce that focus on companies using the direct selling and the direct-to-consumer channels of distribution. Bloo Kanoo is an ecommerce technology company whose mission is to eliminate the line between digital and personal selling by giving companies the ability to add livestream shopping and shoppable video content directly to their own ecommerce platforms.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions