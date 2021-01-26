|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

BlackCart raises USD 8.8 mln in Series A funding round

Tuesday 26 January 2021 10:28 CET | News

Canada-based startup BlackCart has announced that it has raised USD 8.8 mln in a Series A funding round.

According to Yahoo, the new round of financing was led by Origin Ventures and Hyde Park Ventures Partners, and saw participation from Struck Capital, Citi Ventures, 500 Startups, and several other angel investors, including Christian Sullivan of Republic Labs, Dean Bakes of M3 Ventures, Greg Rudin of Menlo Ventures, Jordan Nathan of Caraway Cookware, and First National Bank CFO Nick Pirollo, among others.

BlackCart has built a try-before-you-buy platform that integrates with ecommerce storefronts, allowing customers to ship items to their home for free and only pay if they choose to keep the item after a ‘try on’ period.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: BlackCart, funding round, Series A, investment, ecommerce, try-before-you-buy
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: Canada
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like