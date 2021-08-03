|
BigCommerce partners with Sezzle as its new preferred BNPL partner

US-based full service commerce platform BigCommerce has announced fintech company Sezzle as a new preferred Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) partner. 

Small and mid-market BigCommerce merchants will now have the ability to offer interest-free payment plans that support smart, risk-free shopping for consumers, including high-risk borrowers and younger shoppers looking to build credit and buy with a purpose.

With Sezzle natively integrated as a payment gateway in the BigCommerce Control Panel, merchants can enable the BNPL option with a single click to display a Sezzle widget at checkout. Sezzle then collects 25% of the order price from the consumer at time of purchase, followed by three additional automated 25% instalments over the course of six weeks. 


