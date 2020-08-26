BigCommerce, Facebook to unlock checkout on Instagram feature for US-based merchants

According to the press release, BigCommerce merchants can be among the first to adopt the new feature, which provides shoppers an intuitive and secure way to purchase products they discover on Instagram in a few clicks, without leaving the app.
Moreover, by leveraging BigCommerce’s native integration with Facebook Commerce Manager, merchants can connect their ecommerce storefront’s catalogue to Instagram and give customers the ability to buy from their preferred brands directly on Instagram – rather than navigating to a brand’s website to make a purchase – and pay by using PayPal, Visa, Mastercard, American Express, or Discover.
After placing an order, customers can also use the Instagram app to view their order status, estimated delivery date, and tracking number, as well as cancel orders, initiate returns, or request additional support.
Furthermore, brands including Badgley Mischka, Spearmint Love, and DressUp have already been testing the new checkout feature through BigCommerce, and showcase checkout-enabled products in their Instagram posts and stories while also benefiting from the following:
Meet customers where they already are: Checkout on Instagram brings your products closer to the more than 130 million shoppers interacting with brands’ shoppable Instagram content each month;
Create a simple and secure path to purchase: Making it more convenient and safer for customers to shop their preferred brands on Instagram, as shoppers can also store payment credentials within the app to streamline future purchases and complete transactions faster;
Unlock creative tools to reach shoppers: Checkout enables creators to tag a brand's products on their behalf, launch products directly on Instagram, and sell them in Instagram Live.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions