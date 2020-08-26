Sections
News

BigCommerce, Facebook to unlock checkout on Instagram feature for US-based merchants

Wednesday 26 August 2020 13:40 CET | News

BigCommerce has announced the availability of a checkout feature on Instagram for eligible US-based merchants. 

According to the press release, BigCommerce merchants can be among the first to adopt the new feature, which provides shoppers an intuitive and secure way to purchase products they discover on Instagram in a few clicks, without leaving the app.  

Moreover, by leveraging BigCommerce’s native integration with Facebook Commerce Manager, merchants can connect their ecommerce storefront’s catalogue to Instagram and give customers the ability to buy from their preferred brands directly on Instagram – rather than navigating to a brand’s website to make a purchase – and pay by using PayPal, Visa, Mastercard, American Express, or Discover. 

After placing an order, customers can also use the Instagram app to view their order status, estimated delivery date, and tracking number, as well as cancel orders, initiate returns, or request additional support. 

Furthermore, brands including Badgley Mischka, Spearmint Love, and DressUp have already been testing the new checkout feature through BigCommerce, and showcase checkout-enabled products in their Instagram posts and stories while also benefiting from the following: 

  • Meet customers where they already are: Checkout on Instagram brings your products closer to the more than 130 million shoppers interacting with brands’ shoppable Instagram content each month;

  • Create a simple and secure path to purchase: Making it more convenient and safer for customers to shop their preferred brands on Instagram, as shoppers can also store payment credentials within the app to streamline future purchases and complete transactions faster;

  • Unlock creative tools to reach shoppers: Checkout enables creators to tag a brand's products on their behalf, launch products directly on Instagram, and sell them in Instagram Live. 


Keywords: BigCommerce, launch, checkout, Facebook, Instagram, US, merchants, Facebook Commerce Manager, PayPal, Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, Badgley Mischka, Spearmint Love, DressUp, shoppable content, payment credentials, Instagram Live, ecommerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: United States
